Pat Kane and West o’Clare take the stage for Depot Friday Nights in Newark Valley

On Friday, July 28, join in with the community at the Ray Shaver Lehigh Valley Depot in Newark Valley for a concert featuring Pat Kane and West o’ Clare, and an evening of traditional toe tapping Irish music. Pat and West o’ Clare have been performing throughout the Southern Tier for many years, and Pat still returns to his home in West o’ Clare Ireland frequently.

This talented group of musicians, all playing and singing many of the traditional Irish ballads, as well as several songs that Pat has written himself, will entertain guests beginning at 7 p.m. at The Depot, and for Depot Friday Nights. The Depot opens at 5 p.m.

Admission is free and if the weather cooperates the concert will be outside, so bring a lawn chair and a couple of friends. Refreshments are available.

This project is made possible, in part, with public funds from the NYS Council of the Arts’ Decentralization Program, administered by The Art Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.