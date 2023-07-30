TEAM Tioga announces job board for Tioga County Students

Tioga County Economic Development & Planning recently announced a Work-Based Learning (WBL) Opportunities job board as a resource to connect students with employment. The website is “live” and will be the central location for businesses to post jobs and internships to Tioga County high school students for the 2023-24 school year.

Students and families are encouraged to explore current postings at www.WBLOpportunities.com, and can expect more to be added as the school year gets underway.

“We want the community to be aware of this resource,” said Sean Lanning, Education Workforce coordinator for TEAM Tioga, adding, “It’s important for our students to be aware of the entry-level positions that exist close to home.”

The rollout of the WBL Opportunities job board is an initiative of the Talent Supply Table, a collaboration of educators, employers, and regional economic development and workforce providers to improve the talent pipeline in Tioga County. Utilization of the website aligns with the 2020-25 Tioga County Workforce Development Strategy goal to develop a centralized recruitment tool where employers can post jobs and job seekers can find local opportunities.

“Work-based learning experiences are another way our students develop technical and interpersonal skills that employers are looking for,” stated Eric Knolles, superintendent of Waverly Central School District.

He added, “Making professional connections in the community can help our graduates see Tioga County as a great place to build their careers.”

Businesses of all sizes are encouraged to register and post their employment and internship openings for free at www.WBLOpportunities.com. For more information or assistance with posting, contact Lanning by email to lannings@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-8267.