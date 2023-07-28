Newark Valley Summerfest and Duck Race planned for July 29

The community of Newark Valley continues its annual tradition of celebrating summer with Summerfest, scheduled this year for July 29 beginning at 9 a.m., and concluding with fireworks at dusk. The majority of the events take place at Trout Ponds.

The event will offer activities for all ages, along with live music and entertainment, superb food, and a not-to-miss parade that steps off at 10 a.m.

Activities at Trout Ponds Park include a children’s play area with games and activities, vendors, crafters and artisans, food and snack booths, and much more.

The much-anticipated Great Duck Race is set to sail at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, where monetary prizes will be offered. Duck enthusiasts can increase their chances of winning by adopting more ducks.

For additional information, to adopt ducks, or for more information about Newark Valley Summerfest, visit www.northerntiogachamber.org.

Individual ducks or “Quacker Packs” can also be purchased at Lambert’s Attic, or at Village Wine and Spirits.