‘Sound of Freedom’ showing at Haven of Rest Ministries in Owego

On Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m., Haven of Rest Ministries, located at 62-64 North Ave. in Owego, will offer a showing of “Sound of Freedom”, a film based on a true story.

After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

All are invited, and a freewill offering will be taken to benefit the ministry. To learn more, call (607) 972-7625.