Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk Earns All-American Status

The National Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (NISCA) has awarded Owego standout diver Kaelyn Katchuk “All-American” status for 2023. The top high school divers in the United States were selected by a panel of coaches from across the country for the annual 1 meter “All-American Award”.

Kaelyn has been a dominant force in diving for Owego. She extended her unbeaten Dual meet record to 23-0 going back to October of 2019. She has broken six dive pool records at Chenango Forks, Susquehanna Valley, and at Owego.

In Section 4 Invitational Meets, Kaelyn has won the Owego Diving Invitational and the Jack Mathers Dive Invitational. She traveled to Webster High School in Rochester for the “Lady Yeti Invitational” to face Section 5 powerhouse divers. She came from behind and won 1st place by a half point by nailing her last dive.

Kaelyn won her 3rd Section 4 class “B” Diving Championship this year while establishing a new section 4 “B” diving record and 11 dive pool record at Main Endwell. She is the first diver to break the 500-point mark in this meet. She has been a New York State Championship medal winner the past two years, competing against the states combined A, B and C divers, and is also a two-time AAU National Diving finalist and medal winner.

Kaelyn’s coach, and father, stated, “She is the second All-American girl athlete in Owego’s history, the first being another OFA diver Meghan Springsteen from our 2009 team.”

He added, “Kaelyn put in the work lifting weights at 7:30 a.m. most mornings and has almost tripled her strength in the past year, resulting in new dives. At Owego we are fortunate to have a great diving facility to train at, no school in central New York has a pool set up for diving like ours.”

An Official Award list can be found at the NISCA website, https://niscaonline.org/index.php/award-programs/all-america-diving.