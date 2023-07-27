Overwhelmed With Gratitude

County fairs and roller coasters are often associated with one another, but the roller coaster ride usually doesn’t last six years.

In the summer of 2017, Doug Worthing – a beloved local guy and a small-town dirt track racing legend known far and wide as “The Junkyard Jet” – was taking part in an vintage car exhibition at the Tioga County Fair when a blown radiator hose doused him in boiling fluid, impeded his vision, and sent him through a fence. Doug’s head took out the fence’s 2 x 6 top rail, and he sustained serious burns; but burns heal with time. However, the head injury he sustained has resulted in a litany of dietary and neurological challenges, hence the figurative roller coaster ride.

On Sunday, July 16, somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 people packed the grounds at the Owego Moose Lodge, and anyone in the vicinity could clearly see that something very important was underway. A fire truck hoisted a big American flag from the pinnacle of its extended ladder, the entire 10-acre parking area was packed, a music stage was set up, and numerous tents featured picnic tables, a chicken barbeque, and auction items by the dozen. The inside of the club was similarly utilized, and one’s definition of “community” was surely expanded by the turnout.

In the words of Doug’s wife, Shelly Worthing, “One community consisted of family and lifelong friends, another was made up of the expansive racing community and so many people showed up to volunteer or contribute. It was truly overwhelming.”

As we sat in Doug and Shelly’s backyard, she gestured at the family’s swimming pool, looked at the dozen or so grandkids and family friends splashing about, and said, “This is the high point on the roller coaster, being surrounded by people we care about, and who care about us.”

When I went inside to get a drink (I have been friends with Doug and Shelly for well over 50 years, since long before they were married and had their three children), I looked at the couch where Doug usually sits, and where we have had many deep conversations over the past six years. Seeing that empty space, and knowing that Doug has been residing at the Sayre Health Care Center for the past several months, offered a clear glimpse – and sense – of the roller coaster’s low points.

I pointed out to Shelly and her daughter, Meredith, that neurological injuries and conditions present some of medicine’s deepest mysteries, and Meredith concurred and said, “That’s true, and the only way they can figure things out is through an autopsy.” She smiled and added, “My dad said he’s not ready for that.”

Back to another of the roller coaster’s highest points: Sunday’s Benefit for the Junkyard Jet. Many people were clearly moved to tears when seeing Doug. He had not been out of the care facility in some time, and while he, along with everyone else, knew that it would be exhausting, he sat under one of the tents for nearly three hours to greet well wishers. For six years people have been asking what they could do to help, and when the opportunity arose, they stepped up. In Shelly’s words, “It has just never been Doug’s way to ask for anything, although he was always the first to help when needed.”

She added, “He has always been a ‘pay cash as you go’ kind of guy, but these expenses were piling up to a point where we had some very big decisions to make.”

The event was – in a good way – overwhelming as well. Over 500 chicken dinners were sold out quickly, and everything from car doors and a roof from Doug’s race cars, to a gun raffle, baked goods, lottery tickets, gift certificates to dozens of donated items were sold or auctioned off.

Shelly added, “So many people just walked up and put money into my hand. One friend said he has been to dozens of benefits, and he had never seen anything like this.”

The day after the event, Shelly sat with Doug at the care facility (which Meredith referred to as “his temporary, permanent home”) and went over some of the donations, shared many photos, and together counted their many blessings.

“Doug was amazed at the numbers,” Shelly offered, “both attendance and donation-wise. It is hard to grasp what everyone has done for us. So many pieces of this puzzle have been beyond our control, but this piece – the generosity – has provided some relief and given us a bit of control. Saying ‘thank you’ is just not enough. We are truly overwhelmed with gratitude.”