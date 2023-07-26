Keep Reminding Yourself; Think in a new way and you will be a new person

If you know a little of yourself, you will have realized you are more than meets your eyes in the mirror in the morning. In quiet and profound moments, we innately know that is true. The world wants us to believe we are what we externally see in the mirror – and we accept. However, what we see is not what we are. But we forget. We see the physical form, not the content; the body, not the soul; the matter, not the mind.

That’s why the awakening of spirit and the blossoming of our spirituality means we have to keep reminding ourselves, a hundred times a day, I am a soul – not a body, I am an eternal spirit – not a perishable piece of meat. I am a spiritual light; I am quality, not quantity. I am free.

One does not become soul conscious and good by trying to be good, but by finding the truth and goodness already within – just a bit buried. For this, it is very necessary to go within and develop self-knowledge, discover our virtues and specialties and accumulate inner strength of will power.

Meditation is really a dialogue with oneself; it is a spiritual endeavor. Turn the eye of your attention and awareness within and learn to talk properly to yourself. Think in a new way and you will be a new person. Your thoughts will guide you to your destiny. Remember, thoughts from the past and worries about the future do not create a good conversation. Instead, focus on peace, determination, and good feelings and your mind will give the right experience in return.

Talk to your mind with love and experience peace and happiness. Lovingly tell your mind to become quiet and allow your being to be still for a few minutes, and in this clear connection receive God’s pure and loving thoughts.

Each one of us has an inner guru, our conscience. Your conscience will let you know at the end of the day how much you have remembered to be soul conscious, and to have only the positive in your mind. The more good wishes and kind feelings we have for the self and others increases our own happiness.

When I want more roses in my garden, I start planting them. If I want more love in my life, I start spreading it. Surround yourself with what you like by continuously generating it!

I asked a wise man, “Tell me sir, in which field should I study to make a good career?” He said, with a smile, “Be a good human being. There is a lot of opportunity in this area and very little competition.”

(Yvonne Risely, from Owego, N.Y., can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She has a BSc from Cornell University in Education, and is published in several national publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)