Owego Hose Team and Tioga Museum partner to host Chicken BBQ on Saturday

The Tioga County Historical Society and Museum, in partnership with Owego Hose Teams, Inc., will host a chicken barbecue on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. until gone with pickup at the Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. All proceeds benefit the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum.

“Humble Beginnings to the Present” opened in the spring at the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum and runs until Oct. 14, spotlighting emergency services in Tioga County over the last 200 years.

This new exhibit honors the history of Tioga County Emergency Services with collections on display from area first responders to include fire, law enforcement, and emergency medical services. On display you will find memorabilia, ledgers, badges, and items related to the county’s public service departments.

Barbecue patrons are encouraged to visit the exhibit when picking up their chicken dinners. Area fire departments will also have various apparatus on display.

The menu will include “Cornell Chicken” halves, the Duke’s baked beans, macaroni salad, and a Roma roll for $14. Take-out and drive thru are being offered. The Hose Team chicken barbecues typically sell out in an hour or two, so pre-order is strongly recommended. Pre-orders can be made at https://www.owegohoseteams.com/tioga-museum-benefit/.