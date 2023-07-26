Concerts in the Park presents the Alpha Brass Band on Wednesday

On Wednesday, July 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hickories Park in Owego, the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will present a performance by the Alpha Brass Band under the park’s bandshell.

Alpha Brass Band is described as a fierce, funky, bodacious band from Binghamton, N.Y. that plays New Orleans style brass band music from the likes of Rebirth, Dirty Dozen, Dr. John, Maceo Parker, the Meters, and more.

The Alpha B’s bring a soulful good time to the neighborhood, having done parades, clubs, block parties, street gigs, guerilla bar runs, and even traditional New Orleans funerals. People really dig the music and the vibe.

Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic. Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored in part by the Town of Owego.

In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.