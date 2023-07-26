Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 10, 2023 through July 16, 2023 there were 102 calls for service, ten traffic tickets were issued, there were three Mental Health Holds reported, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Dakota O. Steigler, age 27 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt – Violation of Order of Protection (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation into a Domestic Dispute on Green Street. Steigler was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and Released on his Own Recognizance.

Kara L. Craft, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and No Seat Belt (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on West Avenue. Craft was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Samantha M. McKibbin, age 41 of Lockwood, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Improper Exhaust (Violation), and Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Open Container (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on West Main Street. McKibbin was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Cody C. Buchanan, age 31 of Milford, Pa., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Driving Left of Pavement Markings (Violation), Uninsured Motor Vehicle (Violation), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Inadequate Plate Lamps (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Fox Street. Buchanan was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Anne M. Burdick, age 42 of Endicott, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), and Trespassing (Violation). Burdick was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.