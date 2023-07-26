Gail’s Tails

Well Hello! It seems I have lost my way. A lot of people come to this house called the Grange on Glenmary Drive. Well for a couple of nights I tried to find someone who knew me and would take me home, but no one claimed me. I was getting really hungry so I went to a nearby house that had a dog and tried to make friends with her so I could come inside. The lady was nice but said no you can’t come in.

I rubbed on her leg some more to let her know I was nice, but it didn’t work. She said for me to wait. She called Gail and said I need help. Gail came over and took me to her house where she said I had lots of fleas. She combed me out and gave me some medicine to kill the fleas and a big bowl of food to eat.

With a full belly, I settled down and went to sleep. Gail put my picture on Lost and Found, but no one was looking for me. The next day she took me to a vet and got me spayed, shots, and tested for disease. I am healthy, but underweight. I also like dogs, so I could fit right into your family.

If you want to give me a home, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Grace, that’s me. I am about a year old. Donations for my care and others can be made at Up the Creek Consignment or at the VFW Post in Owego. Bottles and cans help too, and can be taken to the Redemption Center; say it’s for Gail.