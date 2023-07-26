Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 13, 2023, property located at 59 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from David Rose to Matthew Minotti for $60,000.

On July 14, 2023, property located at 4700 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from 5192 Rte. 434 LLC to Brandywine Pavers LLC for $160,000.

On July 14, 2023, property located at 761 Upper Briggs Hollow Rd., Town of Nichols, from Susan Nicklaus Ind. and As Atty. In Fact, Karen Cragg Ind. and As Atty. In Fact, Ann Sedor By Atty. In Fact to William Nichols for $120,000.

On July 17, 2023, property located at 169 Newman Rd., Town of Candor, from Nicolas and Kerra Schermerhorn to Ryan Conklin for $32,000.

On July 17, 2023, property located at 2791 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Sam and Naomi Hostetler to Noah and Barbara Speicher for $110,000.

On July 17, 2023, property located at Oxbow Road, Town of Barton, from Alton and Irene Chilson to Joyce Greiger for $120,00.

On July 18, 2023, property located at 27 Bridge St., Village of Newark Valley, from Lori Lainhart-Knapp to Alexander Knapp and Heidi Inderwies for $80,000.

On July 18, 2023, property located at 8992 St. Rte. 434, Town of Owego, from Christine Hessler to Zahira Malik for $210,000.

On July 19, 2023, property located at Anderson Hill Road, Tioga, from Richard Foster to Brady Foster for $45,000.

On July 19, 2023, property located at 4 Elliott St., Village of Waverly, from Terry Wilbur to Mariah Hall for $92,700.