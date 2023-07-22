Tioga Downs to host Three Dog Night for Veterans Benefit Concert

Tioga Downs Casino Resort will hold a benefit concert to raise funds for the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group on July 28, at 8 p.m. Three Dog Night, the iconic rock band from the ‘60s and ‘70s, will take the stage to perform some of their biggest songs.

Tioga Downs will donate 100% of ticket sales to the STVSG, a New-York based public charity that provides a network of resources for veterans, service members and their families across the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. Tioga Downs Casino Resort owner Jeffrey Gural will also match the ticket sales.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to host Three Dog Night and raise funds for this amazing local charity,” said Gural, adding, “While this summer concert is a great way to bring people together for music and fun, the real excitement comes from the support we will be able to provide to our local and regional community.”

Tickets for the concert are on sale now for $20 at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort gift shop or online at www.ticketmaster.com/tioga-downs-tickets-nichols/venue/1050.

For more information about summer concerts at Tioga Downs, visit tiogadowns.com.