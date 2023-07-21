Portararo Hammers ‘em at Champion!

Another great field of riders took part in the July 8 event at Champion Speedway, and a nice crowd was on hand to see some great racing!

The first time the Division One riders took to the track it was scratch format and then depending on your finish the next two heats would be handicap format. If a rider won a heat they would start from the 30-yard line the next time out. If they were second place they would start of the 20, third would come from the 10-yard marker, and fourth from the zero!

At the conclusion of 3 rounds of heats the top 8 would be placed in two semis with the top two from the semifinals gaining Main Event berths and the bottom two taking part in one more last chance run-off with the winner taking last position in the final!

Six of the eight who would make the semis tied on 7 points each after the heats. Those riders were Caleb “The flying Mullet” Stewart, “Flyin” Brian Hollenbeck, “Sideways” Spencer Portararo, Casey “Dominator” Donholt, Mikey Buman, and 5-time track Champion Len McBride! The last two to make the semi cut were Levi “Hornet” Harris and David Meldrum from Scotland, who was making one of his guest appearances!

Donholt and Portraro would make it out of semi one while McBride and Stewart were tops in semi two. Buman would put in a strong last chance win to round out the Feature!

On the first attempt at the Main, Portararo was on the inside of Donholt on lap one coming off turn four when they both got wide and tangled with Donholt going down hard into the wall. Portraro was not deemed the cause of the stoppage as he had a slight lead on Donholt but it was very close racing.

Sadly although not seriously hurt, Donholt was a bit too bruised up to take part in the re-run. Portararo would leap out into the lead again on his Harman Boyz / Justice Bros / TANKS AUTO SALES / JOE V’s Auto Repair / Cloud 9 powered GM and despite a bit of pressure from McBride, he would take his first Main Event victory of the season!

McBride looked very good and got second in his strongest showing since coming back from a long layoff from an injury suffered last season. Buman would battle for a hard fought third and looked good as well.

The racing in the other divisions was equally as entertaining! Be sure to come out and catch the next race, The Omar Lightner Championship, on July 22 at 7 p.m., which is sponsored by Dickson City Hyundai who is kicking in extra cash for the Main Event!

For more information, visit www.eastcoastspeedway.com.

Main Event: Spencer Portararo, Len McBride, Mike Buman, Caleb Stewart, Casey Donholt

Last Chance: Mike Buman, Brian Hollenbeck, Levi Harris, David Meldrum

Division 2: Albert Smith, Chloe Schnurr, Red Rooster McManamon, Scott Vargo

Division 3: Joel Farwell, Truckstop Wagner, Cody Pierce, Ray Schweiger, Tom Koseck

JR D-1: Cody Pierce, Lilly Cornell, Joel Farwell, Macoley Saunders

JR D-2: Kabriel Howard, Jenson Pierce, Gracie Bailey, Dakota Pierce

Dirt Bikes: Lilly Cornell, Macoley Saunders, Anthony Powell, Bradley Telfer, Caidyn Wilson

Trikes: Aaron George Foreman Vogel, Donnie Archibald, Chase Archibald, Steve Townsend, Albert Smith