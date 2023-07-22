Arts and Entertainment at the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival

The Annual Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival, planned for July 22, will once again offer a wide range and full schedule of local performers in two entertainment venues, in addition to an art show featuring local artists.

The event, taking place in and around the Berkshire Free Library, Community Hall and Fire Station, all at the corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road in Berkshire, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entertainment begins at 10 a.m. in the fire station with local talent Ed Nizalowski playing both his soprano sax and flute; not all at once, of course. Former local resident Robert Beck is back on electric guitar at 11 a.m. followed by new local festival performer, Sandy Carlin on saxophone, at noon. Then the music in the fire station will wrap up with guitarist Hayden Flesher, another young local talent who will begin playing at 2 p.m.

Entertainment in the Community Hall will also begin at 10 a.m. when Owego’s Melissa Collins plays her harp joined by two of her harp students, calling themselves Carpe 3iem. Endicott’s Rob Weinberger, again on saxophone, is up next at 11 a.m. and is joined by his friend, Larry Lolli, on guitar.

Moving from the fire station this year, Sister Moon & Company will perform vocals accompanied on acoustic guitar beginning at noon. Bob Card also returns with, in his words, “special guests” performing at 1 p.m., and the Community Hall music wraps up with Indie band Thee Kinfolk, a local Indie Band, which begins at 2 p.m.

The art show will also take place in the Community Hall. Local artists will display their work and compete for two prizes: one a people’s choice award and the other juried.

The festival provides funding for the Berkshire Free Library, which serves both Berkshire and Richford. Besides the program advertisers, the Town of Berkshire, the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, and Visions Federal Credit Union sponsor the festival.