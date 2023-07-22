Authors at this year’s Blueberry and Book Festival

This year’s 2023 Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival has ten local authors who will be attending, and several of them are new. The Annual Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival is planned for July 22, and will once again offer a wide range and full schedule of local performers in two entertainment venues, in addition to an art show featuring local artists and, of course, the authors.

Ginny O. publishes her books independently through Amazon. She enjoys writing Science Fiction and Fantasy and has published five books. Her first book, Lone Prospect, is urban sci-fi about werewolves who ride motorcycles and do security work.

Ginny grew up in Tompkins County and is currently living in Tioga County.

She is also a development editor and reviews books from time to time on her YouTube channel. Everything can be found on her website at Ginny0.wordpress.com.

Joining us this year from Eastman Books are Airian Eastman, Michael Eastman, and Matthew Husar. Airian Eastman formed Eastman Books in 2013, and 10 years later, she entered the publishing market. Airian is a lifelong writer and storyteller. She has a deep love of fantasy and romance and combines these with intriguing heroines. She is currently accepting submissions for new authors and looks forward to helping others find their voice.

Michael Eastman began writing in 2019 with his debut novel, Death Unbound. His Last Light series is 5 books of which the third, Pestilence Unleashed, will release in 2023. He hopes to add to his collection with a short children’s story. Michael also enjoys working with his wife on the publishing side of the market.

Matthew Husar’s debut novel Skillful, released in 2023, has soared to the top of several Amazon lists. His world building abilities bring new life to a subgenre of Literary Role-Playing Games. His series will continue with book 2 in the coming year.

After retiring from teaching environmental and outdoor education courses for 46 years at SUNY Cortland, Richford native Charles Yaple will join this year’s festival. Yaple is the author of three books; Foxey Brown: An Adirondack Outlaw, Hermit, and Guide (2011), Jacob’s Land: Revolutionary War Soldiers, Schemers, Scoundrels, and the Settling of New York’s Frontier (2016), and The ‘Tree’ of Us: Richford Boys Who Changed the World and What They Left Behind (July 2023).

His latest work, The ‘Tree’ of Us, has been described as: “…. an engaging and deeply personal narrative mixing biography, history, and memoir to encourage the furtherance of a land ethic as envisioned by famed ecologist Aldo Leopold. The story follows the lives of three men, from the steeply forested hills of Richford, N.Y., that changed the world.” — Bruce Matthews, Executive Director Emeritus, North Country Trail Association

Although The Tree of Us is not yet in publication, Yaple will have copies available for purchase at the festival.

After 35 years in engineering, Lenora Riegel spends her time writing and drawing her ‘Finger Lakes Tales’ for children in which she exemplifies coping skills, mindfulness, authenticity, bravery, and a growth mindset. She feels reading together helps children deal with stress and anxiety. Pepper, in Pepper The Salt Potato, learns to accept himself for who he is. In Quaver Has a Feeling, Quaver explores his emotions through music in a collaboration with Binghamton Philharmonic’s Wallenberg Legacy Project. Her latest book is Stuffie Sleepover at the Library. It was done in collaboration with her 5-year-old grandson. He picked the topic, and they worked together! Check out all her picture books as well as her two middle grade novels at the Blueberry and Books Festival, or online at siphrebooks.com.

Local author Linda Crowley returns to the Blueberry and Book Fair following her inspirational memoir, Me, Ruby, and God: A Journal of Spiritual Growth. With original prayers and delightful illustrations, this short book lives up to its potential to both entertain and change the reader.

This year, Ms. Crowley brings her two latest stories that promise to capture the imaginations of young readers, as well as those just listening. Stingy Jack is a retelling of the old Celtic legend of how Jack o’ Lanterns came to be. The lavish illustrations bring the story to life. Her second book, Has Anybody Got a Match is an imaginative story about a small girl meeting her first dragon, and helping him to solve his problems. It quietly illustrates the importance of listening and helping others.

Berkshire native Pamela Morris-Parish returns to the Blueberry and Book Festival this year with another new title in her growing collection of children’s books. This year it is the colorful and fun-filled story of Wacky Jackie who does things her own way and encourages everyone to be proud of who they are. Dare to be different. Dare to be you.

Alongside this book, Pamela will be bringing her much darker Murder-mystery and Horror titles, including her collection of short stories Not Your Grandma’s Fairy Tales, which are definitely NOT for children! Rumor has it she is going to read one of these twisted tales. Pamela’s other tales of terror include Secrets of the Scarecrow Moon, The Inheritance: A Texas Gothic Horror, Dark Hollow Road, and more.

Award winning author Carol Henry’s light romantic suspense adventures are described as “Indiana Jones meets Romancing the Stone.” Her repertoire includes American historical, holiday, and contemporary light romance novels that reflect her own travel adventures. She is also the Historian for the Town and Village of Candor and has written several histories of the area, as well as an historical novel, Ribbons of Steel, with Candor history woven into it.

At the festival, Carol will be featuring her Family Favorites Cookbook with several generations of family favorites, as well as her other works. Visit her website at www.carolhenry.org.

The festival also welcomes M. L. Stoughton back to the festival again this year. M.L. Stoughton is a Young Adult author who loves abandoned houses and all things paranormal. Her debut, Pleasantwick, won a gold medal in the 2017 Readers’ Favorite awards. Her newest book, What We Hide, a paranormal mystery, was released in May by the Wild Rose Press. In addition, she has released three historicals under the name MICHELE LINDSEY; her first, Yetta’s Yearning, remained on Amazon’s top #100 for American Historical Romance for five months, launching her Sunsets and Saddles series.

Although unable to attend this year’s festival in person, copies of Lynn Acton’s recently published What Horses Really Want: Unlocking the Secrets to Trust, Cooperation and Reliability with photos by husband, Jerry, will be available along with works by other local authors in the lower Community Hall. Books by Ray Hunt and Maurice Stoughton, Jerry Marsh, and Eileen Morock will be available.

The Blueberry and Book Festival takes place in and around the Berkshire Free Library, Community Hall and Fire Station, all at the corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road in Berkshire, and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.