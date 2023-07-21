Town of Waverly and Barton electronic cleanup planned

On July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Village of Waverly and Town of Barton will hold an electronic cleanup for Village of Waverly and Town of Barton residential households. Proof of residency will be required.

The collection point will be at the Waverly Village Hall, located at 32 Ithaca St. in Waverly.

Accepted is Electronic (E-Waste), and there is no charge for items on the list of items. You can view an acceptable items list on Tioga County’s website, http://recycling.tiogacountyny.com under “2023 Acceptable E-Waste”.

The Village of Waverly, Town of Barton, and Tioga County Sustainability are bringing this event to the community.