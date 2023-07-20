Food Rescue Program initiated by Catholic Charities in Tioga 

Food waste happens in almost every household in America. According to Feeding America, the average American family of four throws away over $1,600 of produce every year. In New York State, approximately 3.9 million tons of food was discarded over the last year.

All of this is happening at the same time that food insecurities are on the rise. The Tioga Outreach Center operated by Catholic Charities in Tioga receives on average 800 visits per month to the food pantry with the number of new families assisted up 50% from last year. With more individuals facing hunger throughout the county, Food Rescue is a viable answer to help alleviate some of the burdens that our local families are facing.

Food Rescue is the practice of safely collecting edible, prepared foods from restaurants, grocers, and other food establishments, and then distributing it to local hunger relief agencies. Food Rescue simultaneously gets food to those who need it, reduces food waste, and minimizes the amount of toxic emissions from food waste in landfills.

For many years already, local food pantries have partnered with grocery stores to arrange pick up of foods that are close to expiration or sell by dates to then offer to the community. The next step in Food Rescue is to save prepared foods and food prep waste from landfills.

With recent updates to state and local laws and regulations regarding food waste, businesses are now expected to make arrangements to minimize their waste output, including transfer of foods to local pantries and compost to nearby farms. The Community Kitchen in the current Nichols location is fully certified and is the only location in the county initiating the expansion of Food Rescue efforts.

Jo DiFulvio, program supervisor, stated, “We are implementing the Tioga FRESH program (Food Resources Everyone Should Have) and have already been working with some local businesses and organizations for the last year to get it up and running.”

Tioga Downs Casino and Resort has been collaborating with CCTT to minimize food waste over the last few months. In that time, almost 1000 pounds of food has been rescued, packaged, and offered to those who visit the food pantry.

CCTT is also working with organizations on composting options.

DiFulvio states that as word is getting out, the local nonprofit has been getting calls from several local restaurants looking to participate.

“We are fully committed to the development and progress of this program,” stated DiFulvio.

CCTT needs more volunteers to help this program grow. Would you like to help transport food from restaurants to the Community Kitchen for packaging? Are you a restaurant or business looking for food waste and composting options? Email to jo.difulvio@dor.org or call (607) 206-5335 to learn more.