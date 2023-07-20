ASAP launches Youth Coalition

The Tioga Advocacy, Support, And Prevention (ASAP) Coalition is launching a youth coalition. A youth coalition is a group of Tioga County adolescents from ages 13-18 who gather to support Tioga ASAP’s mission to engage our communities in efforts to understand, prevent, and reduce youth and community substance misuse through increased collaborations inspiring community level change.

This is an opportunity for all Tioga County youth to work together to create their own projects to make Tioga a better place. The youth coalition provides students with a variety of resume boosters and volunteer experience. Some of these experiences could be writing a commercial script, being featured in a commercial, writing articles, creating events, volunteering at community events, and making new friends.

The youth coalition meets monthly on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Tioga ASAP office, located at 72 North Ave. in Owego, from 5-6 p.m. Light refreshments and snacks will be provide to attending youth.

If you’re interested or would like to learn more, call (607) 223-4066 or email to tiogacountyasap@gmail.com.