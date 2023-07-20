TOI to host ‘Name that Scam’ Presentation

Older adults are a favorite target for con artists and swindlers. Typically these criminals use personal information, persistence, and intimidation to steal money from their victims.

Tioga Opportunities Inc. is pleased to welcome Lifespan of Greater Rochester to present “Name that Scam” on Monday, July 24, at 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

This fun-filled and interactive presentation will have guests listening to hit songs from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s while learning about scams that target older adults. This event is free to the public, but registration is appreciated.

Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your spot.