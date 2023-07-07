Hollenbeck makes it 2 in a row with Bassett Cup win

When most race tracks around the area had already canceled for the evening on June 24, Champion Speedway waited out the storm that was hitting the track around 5:30 p.m. and was rewarded with a nice night of racing after track prep and only had to start 30 minutes late.

The riders were competing for the prestigious Hurricane Hank Bassett cup,which honors the former 4-time track champion who lost his battle with MS some years ago now.

The deepest field of D-1 competitors of the season turned up and early heat racing was very good with close racing.

After 3 rounds of heats the top 8 went to 2 semifinals. In the first semi it was Casey Donholt who took the win over Caleb Stewart, with both transferring to the feature. Mike Cortese and Brian Hollenbeck would go to the last chance. The second semi saw 5-time track Champion, Len McBride, leading it until catching traction and having to lay the bike down on the last lap, which gave GP Jonny Oakden the win and moved Dave Oakden into a transfer spot. McBride and Spencer Portararo would have to take part in the last chance as well.

In the last chance the tapes went up before a couple riders were ready, including McBride who had the pole position. Hollenbeck jumped out into a big lead and despite McBride’s best efforts to overcome the disadvantage he could not and Hollenbeck would take the final Main Event slot.

Donholt was the evening’s top scorer and surprisingly chose the outside start spot in the Main hoping to take home an extra big payout that was generously sponsored by former sprint car driver, John Matrafailo from Pennsylvania, who has become a big speedway fan lately! Hollenbeck chose gate one, which worked very well for him as he leaped out of the gate with a lead although Donholt got around everyone else and the two were close down the back straight until Donholt caught traction and looped his bike over taking himself out of contention! Hollenbeck would take home the big check and second win in two weeks, with young Stewart inheriting second place. Veteran Dave Oakden was third followed by Jonny Oakden and Donholt.

The action has been excellent at Champion this season and the program has been run timely! If you have not yet been out to see it, your next chance is July 8, which is the Olympique format that always provides a good show! Racing starts at 7 p.m.!

