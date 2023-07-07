Antique Appraisal Day set for July at the Sayre Historical Society

On Saturday, July 8, the Sayre Historical Society will host its annual Antique Appraisal Day. This event, which is held each year in July under a tent on the front lawn of the Sayre Historical Society, located at 103 South Lehigh Ave. in Sayre, is one of the most educational and entertaining events of the summer season.

Barbara Kotasek, a noted antique dealer and appraiser, will once again dazzle the audience with her knowledge of items that are brought in by participants to find answers as to what an item may be used for and its value. Kotasek is the coordinator for the long-standing Owego Elks Emporium Market and brings great knowledge and skill to this event.

There are lots of “oohs and aahs” at this event, as well as humor and awe when a participant or Kotasek tells a story. This event is open to the public. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the appraisals will begin at 11 a.m. and go until all items are appraised. The fee for an item is $3 for Sayre Historical Society members and $5 for non-members.