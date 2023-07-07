Gallery Forty-One announces July Member of the Month

July brings back many things – vibrant flowers, gardens, and Carol Sunderwirth as Gallery Forty-One’s Member of the Month. Carol’s photography is alive with nature; from a lowly frog to a towering pile of clouds, and everything in between. Carol takes great pleasure in capturing all the beauty that she sees in the natural world around her, and particularly in Owego. In her own words, she takes pictures “for the love of it”.

Carol’s photography can be seen in hanging photos and in a variety of cards. Stop in at the Gallery and share the views of the local area through her lens. Gallery Forty-One is located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, and is open Tuesday – Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first and third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Gallery displays the work of local and area artists. For terms of membership, view the application on the Gallery’s website at www.galleryfortyone.com. You can also find information on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, as well as on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. The gallery can be reached by phone at (607) 687-2876.