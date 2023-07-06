Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk Competes at the AAU National Championships

Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk recently competed in the 2023 AAU Red-White & Blue National Diving Championships at the Rosen Aquatic Center in Orlando, Florida, finishing 15th in the 1-meter event and 16th in the 3-meter while competing in the senior (16-17) age group.

The AAU hosts six regional qualifying meets throughout the United States in March. This year there were 148 divers competing in these meets, with six qualifiers making the national meet from each region.

Kaelyn qualified for the national meet at the New Canaan, Conn. qualifier. The 36 national finalists in Orlando were divers from across the United States.

At age 15, Kaelyn was the youngest diver in the meet.

Coach Roger Katchuk stated, “It was a tight meet on the 1-meter. She missed long on a twister and scored 24 points where she usually gets 45-50. It would have put her fourth.”

And added, “Kaelyn worked hard in preparation and has added some extremely difficult dives, a back two and a half, an inward two and a half, and a two and a half twisting somersault. This will pay dividends with more experience in future dive meets. She will be in the same age group next year.”

Official results can be found at Dive Live, https://scoresandmore.live/.