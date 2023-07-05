Newark Valley Central School District’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian selection for their graduation ceremony on June 23 was extra special this year. Twin sisters Karli Berghorn and Katie Berghorn were the Class of 2023’s top two academic achievers, with Karli selected as Valedictorian and Katie and Salutatorian. There were a total of 95 students in this year’s graduating class.

Karli, who served as senior class president and participated in field hockey, National Honor Society, Student Council, and the New Visions Health Academy, will study nursing at St. John Fisher University in the fall.

Katie played field hockey, basketball, softball, and participated in jazz ensemble, symphonic band, Cardinal Chords, chorale, and National Honor Society. She will study math and continue playing field hockey at Houghton University.