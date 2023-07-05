Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 23, 2023, property located at 467 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Francesco Catarisano to Capital First Trust Inc. As Trustee for $100,000.

On June 23, 2023, property located at 287 Nagel Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Kenneth Proper to Jesse and Kailey Graver for $239,000.

On June 23, 2023, property located at 926 Welch Rd., Town of Owego, from Norma Raczkowski to Norine Castle for $200,000.

On June 23, 2023, property located at 60 West Tioga St., Village of Spencer, from Christine Chouinard and Scott Williams to Melissa and Eric Troiano for $251,000.

On June 26, 2023, property located at 850 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Dorothy Hilliar to Derek Benjamin for $30,000.

On June 26, 2023, property located at 14012 St. Rte. 38, Town of Richford, from Thomas and Heather Winch to Aden and Emily Cook for $201,880.

On June 26, 2023, property located at 31 Lyman Ave., Village of Waverly, from Mark and Danielle Trivelpiece to Anthony and Shirl Sindoni for $30,000.

On June 27, 2023, property located at 28 Ross Hill Rd., Tioga, from Louis and Deborah Barner to Christopher Pugh for $350,000.

On June 28, 2023, property located at 79 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Judy and Gary Kauppinen to Brooke Albanese for $265,000.