An unbreakable bond

Owego resident Tyler Phelps believes that some things happen for a reason.

Tyler’s brother, Cooper, has always given back by helping others, and a recent situation takes that concept to a whole new level.

Cooper extended a special gift to his older brother on June 29, and remarked, simply, “I wanted to do it.”

Tyler, age 22 and a 2019 OFA graduate, and Cooper, age 21 and a 2020 OFA graduate, share a close bond. Their lives have been enriched by time spent together, such as going on regular hunting trips. While at OFA, the brothers played as teammates on the first-ever Section IV OFA Boys Lacrosse championship team.

Tyler chose to study cyber security at Seton Hill University (SHU), located in Greensburg, Pa., and also signed on to play collegiate men’s lacrosse there.

However, between Tyler’s freshman and sophomore year at college, he rode a medical rollercoaster, so-to-speak, that took him on and off the lacrosse field. A pattern of recurrent fevers, along with significant weight loss, feeling tired often, and then multiple doctor and hospital visits were all part of that up-and-down ride.

Tyler received care at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and with Greensburg so close in proximity to Pittsburgh Tyler believes it is part of the “things-happen-for-a-reason” equation, and he is grateful for, “How things unfolded,” because of it.

A diagnosis of Crohn’s disease was revealed in August of 2020, and followed by a 2021 diagnosis of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), a rare disease that attacks the bile ducts and liver function. In addition, UPMC doctors discovered a gene mutation that could lead to cancer, which hastened recommendations for surgery.

As for the special gift, it was Cooper who applied to be Tyler’s living donor. After various tests and appointments Cooper was deemed compatible, and his gift to his brother is 60% of his liver.

Tyler and his family share renewed hope for UPMC’s Living Donor Liver Transplant (LDLT) program.

Tyler and Cooper’s mother, Terra, shared, “I am so thankful for UPMC,” and explained that it was UPMC doctors who addressed the liver enzyme elevation that resulted in the PSC diagnosis, an indicator that had been missed by other doctors.

Tyler and Cooper’s father, Mike, commented, “When Cooper told me he volunteered to be the living donor for Tyler, my only surprise was how quickly he was able to put his fears aside to provide his brother a better life,” adding, “Cooper’s selflessness and love for the people in his life deserves recognition by all.”

According to UPMC, more than 11,000 Americans are on the waiting list for a liver transplant at any one time, with limited availability from deceased donors. Via LDLT, a living person has a piece of their healthy liver removed and transplanted into another person to replace an unhealthy liver. Remarkably, the liver has a unique ability to regenerate (re-grow).

The Phelps family turned to Owego residents Joe Signs and Fritz Rudin, who have successfully had the surgery, for information and advice. Last year, Fritz donated a portion of his liver to Joe via UPMC’s LDLT.

Terra shared, “Knowing two people personally who have had this surgery gives me hope that my boys will be okay, and Fritz’s words were reassuring.”

Mike concurred that speaking with Joe and Fritz brought a sense of relief, and reflected, “When a UPMC doctor advised us that Tyler would need a liver transplant at some point, we didn’t expect it to be part of a conversation so soon.”

Both Tyler and Cooper will have a recuperation period over the next few months, and then will attend several follow-up visits for upwards of two years.

Tyler’s goal is to return to the lacrosse playing field at SHU, as well as work towards a Master’s Degree. Amazingly, Tyler pressed on to continue his studies through his illness.

Mike remarked, “I am incredibly proud of Tyler. His mental and physical toughness is astonishing, and his determination is inspiring.”

Cooper will return to his full-time tool and die maker job at Lockheed Martin. Cooper worked through his senior year while participating in the OA Schools / Lockheed Martin co-op initiative, which is geared towards workforce development.

Friends of the Phelps family have set up a Go Fund Me account, which states, in part, “The Phelps’ have been immersed in all facets of the Owego Community for many years. They are the kind of people who are always there to help. Now, it’s our turn to help them.”

To donate, search for “Phelps Family,” or visit the page, Fundraiser for Terra Phelps by Jared Fiacco: Phelps Family (gofundme.com).

Or, interested individuals can stop by the Community Shop in Owego to donate. Terra’s parents, David and Jody Seaver, are accepting donations at their store located at 106 North Ave. in Owego.

Cooper’s surgery was scheduled for 7:10 a.m. on June 29, with Tyler after. For updates regarding the surgeries, visit the GoFundMe page or Terra’s Facebook page.

Tyler, Cooper, and their parents will be staying in Pittsburgh. Donations will be used towards lodging, medications, food, travel, and other expenses.

There is, indeed, an unbreakable bond within the Phelps family, and which includes two younger siblings, Garrett and Julianna.

In fact, if he had been old enough, Garrett told his mother that he would have donated part of his liver, too.

The Phelps family is thankful for the support of their extended family, friends, the Owego community, UPMC, and the SHU athletic staff.

They would also like to take this opportunity to raise awareness of the LDLT program. To learn more, visit www.upmc.com/services/transplant/liver/living-donor.