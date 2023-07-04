Concerts in the Park continues with ‘Grown Ups’ on Wednesday

On Wednesday, July 5, from 7-9 p.m. at Hickories Park in Owego, the Tioga Arts Council will present Grown Ups, a 10-piece indie-soul band with propulsive instrumentation and surprisingly catching melodies. Their soulful, nuanced sounds are sure to delight.

Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic. Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored, in part, by the Town of Owego.

In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.