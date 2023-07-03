Gail’s Tails

Hi, remember me? My name is Luke and I was in the paper on April 16, 2023 looking for a home. Well, I thought I found my perfect family with a big two-story house and a new friend to keep me company. Things were going really well.

One day my new mom got a phone call from her sister, saying she was coming for a visit. My mom had two older cats before us who went to heaven. She told her sister about us and the sister told her she could only have one of us now because she owned the house.

Mom had to decide which one to keep. She kept the girl and called Gail to take me back. I am so depressed; I had a nice house to live and play in and then it was taken away. Can you find it in your heart to adopt me, please?

If you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and leave her a message saying you want Luke. If you care to donate food or funding, call Gail at the number above.