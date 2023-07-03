Reeling them In!

Spencer’s annual Seymour Maltese Kids’ Fishing Derby, held recently at Nichols Park, boasted a healthy turnout with more than 68 registrants. The event was open to youth ages three to 14.

The event began in 2012 and is sponsored by the Spencer-Candor Lions Club. Every entrant received a free tote, bottle of water, popcorn, and a slice of pizza. The derby draws kids from a number of areas.

Along with their parents, youth line the lake, poles in hand. Some would catch a fish and immediately bring it over to the measuring table, while others would collect a few fish in a bucket before coming to the table. Lions Club members Tom Bailey, Frank Koehler and Roger Westgate did the measuring, and Spencer-Van Etten High School Principal Missy Jewell recorded the results.

After the fishing portion of the event ended, participants gathered around the pavilion for the awards ceremony and the SVE high school principal, Missy Jewell, gave a brief history of the event.

She said that the derby was named after her father, who died over 33 years ago. Just before his death, he had planned the first fishing derby. Because of his death, though, that didn’t happen until more than two decades later.

Jewell stated, “I’d like to thank the Spencer-Candor Lions Club for making his vision a reality.”

There were separate awards for longest fish caught and most fish caught in each of the three age groups: three to seven, eight to 11, and 12 to 14 for PanFish, Game Fish, and even Turtles. Each participant received a prize.

The final award category was for Overall Longest Fish caught, the First Catch, Turtles caught, and Most Fish Caught. Demitri Hubbell received the award for the overall longest fish caught. Liam Aarnio received the award for First Catch, a 5-inch Pan Fish, and Landon Carlucci received the overall award for the Most Fish Caught, 27 fish.

No turtles were caught, however a little boy made it a point to say that they kept eating his bait.

Contributing to the event were Bob and Ruthie Bowen; The Country Diner; Double Aught Lumber; Highway Dairy Bar; Hollybrook Golf Course; Iron Kettle Farm; Pat and Penny Janiak; Tim, Missy, Logan Jewell; Lock-N-Load Sporting Goods, Owego; Carole Maltese; Parkview Pizzeria; Rodman’s Service Center; Side Hill Acres; Spencer Auto Supply and Hardware; Spencer Shurefine; Spencer-Van Etten Elementary School; Allison and John Stiles; and Tioga State Bank. Kevin Brown dedicated hours of work to prepare the pond for fishing.