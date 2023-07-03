Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On June 26, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy K. Sager Jr., age 19 of Vestal, N.Y., for the charges of Menacing in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd Degree, and Harassment in the 2nd Degree. These charges resulted from an investigation into a domestic incident.

During the investigation it was found that Sager Jr. detained the victim in a vehicle, made threats while brandishing a knife, and grabbed the arm of the victim when she attempted to exit the vehicle following a physical dispute. Sager Jr. was arraigned in CAP Court in front of Justice Grinage and was released on his own recognizance. Sager Jr. is set to appear in the Town of Owego Court in front of Justice Hogan on July 6, 2023.

On June 23,2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Cavalari, age 44 of Vestal, N.Y., for the charge of being a Fugitive from Justice from the State of Pennsylvania.

Upon being released from the Tioga County Jail, it was found that Cavalari had two active warrants for Failure to Appear in Court in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. Cavalari was then arraigned in CAP Court, by Justice Patrick Hogan, and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail to await extradition proceedings.