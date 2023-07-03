Concerts in the Park opens with a performance by the Kirby Band and Fireworks!

Concerts in the Park opens with a performance by Kirby Band and Fireworks!Members of the Kirby Band, of Nichols, N.Y., are set to perform under the direction of Amanda Smith on Wednesday, and at the bandshell at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Posted By: By Kenneth J. Waterhouse July 3, 2023

On Wednesday, June 28, The Kirby Band opened up the Tioga Arts Council’s Concerts in the Park Series with a performance at the bandshell at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. The show, which included pieces from the movie Grease and long-running PBS television show Sesame Street to mention a few, was followed by fireworks.

Concerts in the Park opens with a performance by Kirby Band and Fireworks!

Children dance to the iconic Sesame Street theme song, performed by the Kirby Band of Nichols, N.Y. on Wednesday, June 28, and under the bandshell at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Amanda Smith is the band’s current conductor / director, and for many years she has performed alongside the band. She noted that the band is composed of volunteer members ranging from students to retirees, and everything in between.

Concerts in the Park opens with a performance by Kirby Band and Fireworks!

Sandy and her daughter prepare to perform with The Kirby Band on Wednesday. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

The Kirby Band of Nichols, N.Y., is one of the oldest community bands in the United States, having performed every year since 1876.

Concerts in the Park opens with a performance by Kirby Band and Fireworks!

Christina Di Stefano, TAC executive director, is pictured on the left and by the welcome sign for the first of the Tioga Arts Council’s Concerts in the Park series on Wednesday. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Next up in the concert series is Grown Ups, a 10-piece indie-soul band with propulsive instrumentation and surprisingly catching melodies. The performance will take place on Wednesday, July 5, from 7-9 p.m. under the bandshell at Hickories Park, and as the series continues.

Concerts in the Park opens with a performance by Kirby Band and Fireworks!

From left, Glenn and Bryan assist with parking cars for the first of the Tioga Arts Council’s Concerts in the Park series on Wednesday. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Concerts in the Park opens with a performance by Kirby Band and Fireworks!

A young guest celebrates Independence and Freedom. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Concerts in the Park opens with a performance by the Kirby Band and Fireworks!"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*