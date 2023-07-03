Concerts in the Park opens with a performance by the Kirby Band and Fireworks!

On Wednesday, June 28, The Kirby Band opened up the Tioga Arts Council’s Concerts in the Park Series with a performance at the bandshell at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. The show, which included pieces from the movie Grease and long-running PBS television show Sesame Street to mention a few, was followed by fireworks.

Amanda Smith is the band’s current conductor / director, and for many years she has performed alongside the band. She noted that the band is composed of volunteer members ranging from students to retirees, and everything in between.

The Kirby Band of Nichols, N.Y., is one of the oldest community bands in the United States, having performed every year since 1876.

Next up in the concert series is Grown Ups, a 10-piece indie-soul band with propulsive instrumentation and surprisingly catching melodies. The performance will take place on Wednesday, July 5, from 7-9 p.m. under the bandshell at Hickories Park, and as the series continues.