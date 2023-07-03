Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 19, 2023 through June 25, 2023 there were 112 calls for service, 9 traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Brandon D. Cammack, age 25 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), Using Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Southside Drive. Cammack was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael C. Definis, age 27 of Waverly, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt (Misdemeanor) following a Tioga County District Attorney’s Office investigation of a Violation of an Order Of Protection. Definis was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Ronald D. Carr, age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Burglary in the Third Degree (D Felony), Reckless Endangerment (D Felony), Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony), Destroying Physical Evidence (Felony), and Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Gas Odor emitting from inside the CVS Pharmacy on Park Street. Carr was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released on his Own Recognizance.

Ronald D. Carr, age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony) following an investigation of a Gas Odor emitting from inside the CVS Pharmacy on Park Street. Carr was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released on his Own Recognizance.

Chad G. Kwiatkowski, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Hill Street. Kwiatkowski was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Patrick M. Walmsley, age 23 of Sayre, Pa., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Inadequate Stop Lamps (Violation), Operating a Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Improper Front Windshield (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Walmsley was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.