Rachael Wood Awarded Theater Arts Scholarship

Rachael Wood, a graduating senior at Owego Free Academy, recently received the 2023 Colleen and David Dewey-Wright Family Theater Arts Scholarship through the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, recognizing her success in academics and in the theater arts.

This $ 500 educational award is given in honor of Colleen and David Dewey-Wright, who met because of their involvement in the Theater while attending Morrisville State College. They have continued their theater involvement in the Owego Community through their efforts with the Owego United Methodist Church Mystery Dinner Theater, and at the Owego-Apalachin Middle School and OFA, where their daughters Kendra and Lauren participated in many shows.

They have continued their participation in the school’s productions, working on costuming design and construction, lighting, sound, and set construction work.

To learn more about the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, email to chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.