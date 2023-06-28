Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 16, 2023, property located at 57 South Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from William Jr. and Bonnie Sue Rich to Ryan Ward for $76,900.

On June 16, 2023, property located at 421 Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from Thomas and Kelly Dieffenbaugher to Christopher and Amanda Rossetti for $315,000.

On June 16, 2023, property located at 750 Walker Rd., Town of Owego, from Deborah Duffek-Coughlin to Ryan Hill for $530,000.

On June 16, 2023, property located 7081 State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Sharon Segrest to Tiana and Bruce Storey for $155,000.

On June 19, 2023, property located at Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Jon and Renee Link to NS Retail Holdings LLC for $75,000.

On June 19, 2023, property located at 43 Railroad Ave., Village of Spencer, from John, Julie, and Andrea Keenon to Byrne Property Management LLC for $100,000.

On June 20, 2023, property located at 4 Hilldale Dr., Town of Owego, from Deborah Phelps and Joseph Longo to Jean Radzikowski and Sharon Stanley for $60,000.

On June 20, 2023, property located at 24 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Andrew and Tamara Crumb to Graeme Brilliant for $55,000.

On June 21, 2023, property located at 122 West Ave., Village of Owego, from Lynn Ingraham to Katherine and Walter Mikulski for $85,000.

On June 21, 2023, property located at 10 Willseyville Square Rd., Town of Candor, from William Hurd to Dylan Cornell for $120,000.

On June 21, 2023, property located at 6278 State Route 434, Town of Owego, from Felina Hamlin Trust to Wasco Property Management LLC for $150,000.

On June 21, 2023, property located at 8767 State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from MJK Ventures LLC to 8767 Holdings LLC for $205,000.

On June 21, 2023, property located at 440 Van Etten Rd., Town of Spencer, from John and Cynthia Gillis to Lauren Pearce and Samuel Bourcy for $140,000.

On June 22, 2023, property located at 939 Irishtown Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Fedele Staropoli to Neil and Meghan Bear for $900,000.