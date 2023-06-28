Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 12, 2023 through June 18, 2023 there were 132 calls for service, 15 traffic tickets were issued, the department responded to one motor vehicle accident, and there was one Mental Health Hold.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Ruthann F. Zupo, age 43 of Endicott, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by New York State Parole Office. Zupo was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Juvenile, age 16 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a School Fight at Owego Free Academy. The Juvenile was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Tioga County Family Court.

Cody D. Florence, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear. Florence was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

John T. Klebacher, age 31 of Athens, Pa., was arrested for Fleeing Police Officer in Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor), Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Unsafe Turn (Violation), Improper Left Turn (Violation), Speed in Zone (Infraction), and Driving Motor Vehicle without a Driver’s License (Violation) following a Traffic Stop and a brief Vehicle Pursuit. Klebacher was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Cody D. Florence, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) and Unlawful Operation of ATV on a Highway (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Florence was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael Belnome, age 44 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Criminal Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Using Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Threw Refuse on Highway (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Belnome was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Ethan R. Perkins, age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor) and Failed to Comply with Lawful Order (Violation), following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Perkins was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Christopher A. Lane, age 21 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Lane was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.