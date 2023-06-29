Date set for Candor’s Annual Kids Parade

Candor’s Annual July 4th Kids Parade, held during the Fourth of July festivities in Candor, will take place this year on Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome to participate as long as they have pre-registered to Alicha at (607) 768-2042 at least two days prior to the parade date.

The Kids parade starts with the line up from 3:30 to 4 p.m. in the Candor High school parking lot behind the ambulance garage. They will then travel down Main Street towards Mill Street, and to the carnival area.

Kids are encouraged to dress up according to this year’s theme of “Favorite Summer Activity”. Examples are swimming, bike riding, blowing bubbles, camping, hiking, and more. Those wishing to join can do so by walking, although keep in mind the route can be long for little feet, or they can be riding a bike, pulled in a wagon, ride in a stroller, or parents can build a small float.

A small engine vehicle such as a lawn tractor or ATV must pull floats. No trucks.

Each participant will receive a small prize, cold drink, and other fun items. Parents can choose to have their child receive a coupon for a half price ride wristband, which is only redeemable for Saturday.

Don’t have any kids to enter? That’s okay, line up on Main Street and watch and wave to the kids as they parade by.