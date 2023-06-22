Passing the torch

Donoli’s Restaurant and Banquets, located at 6510 Rte. 434 in Apalachin, N.Y. is an area favorite, and since 1989 has served delicious home-cooked dishes that keep patrons returning for more.

Self-described as a “quaint and cozy eatery that proves to be the perfect place to gather with family and friends,” the restaurant expanded in 1993 to include a private banquet facility that accommodates up to 200.

Donoli’s founders, Scott and Linda Fargnoli, have worked diligently through the years to perfect great-tasting meals that feature ample serving sizes. Especially known for their famous slow-roasted prime rib, Donoli’s menu today still includes many of the original offerings, along with appealing nightly specials.

From amazing appetizers like steamed clams to wings, soups and salads, and then more than 50 entrée selections featuring pork, veal, seafood, chicken and pasta favorites, along with subs, sandwiches and pizza, just to name a few, the Donoli’s menu is comprised of a remarkable selection for everyone’s taste. Much of their meat is sourced locally from Sweeney’s, well known for their specialty meats, and also part of the Fargnoli family.

And to accompany their fabulous food, patrons return for Donoli’s ambience, a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere that makes your restaurant visit or your special occasion feel more like a destination. Beverage options are also plentiful, and in warmer weather Donoli’s offers alfresco dining on the patio and in their gazebo.

The Donoli’s tradition is rooted from the inspiration of previous generations of the family, and as Scott remarked, “I grew up learning from my family, and the recipes used come from my grandparents.”

The Fargnoli family history has been traced back to Vallemaio, Italy, a municipality located about 75 miles southeast of Rome. A collection of family photos adorns the wall at the entrance to the restaurant, and showcases photos of classic Italian homes found in Vallemaio.

Today, daughter Marina, who in her teen years bussed tables and assisted with other restaurant duties, has now stepped up to begin the second generation of management and has accepted the torch from Dad, Scott.

Marina, a Wells College graduate, majored in business and math, and shared, “Both of my parents have been wonderful,” she stated in reference to carrying on their lead, while also putting her own touch on the business.

Looking ahead, Marina explained that she is interested in putting a new spotlight on the banquet side of the business, which has been a popular go-to for various celebrations like birthdays and weddings, as well as business-related events and other gatherings. With a private bar and separate entrance, the banquet room can be easily personalized, and offers assistance from a banquet coordinator.

Like many businesses, Donoli’s was challenged through the ups and downs of the pandemic period. Restaurants were particularly hit hard during the initial weeks, yet the Donoli’s crew took advantage of the time and completed projects to update the restaurant, from general cleaning to painting and remodeling of the interior.

Today, customers can order from Donoli’s menu on-line or call in and pick-up. For customers planning a special occasion, Donoli’s offers an order and pick-up option.

Marina explained that she would continually review how technology and other avenues can improve the customer experience. For example, Donoli’s offers a Rewards Program.

A core staff contributes to the success of Donoli’s, and many of the team members have worked there for 10 years or more. Together they work to ensure that the friendly and fun atmosphere thrives, and that customers want to keep coming back.

Scott and Marina agreed, “We’re planning on sticking around, and the passion has kept us in business,” adding, “And after 34 years, the passion continues.”

For information, call (607) 625-3707 or visit www.donoli.com. You can also find updated posts on their Facebook page.

Donoli’s hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.