The Old Coot wants to end ‘Franking’

Free postage (franking)! That’s what we grant the members of the United States Congress. So they can communicate important goings on in Washington. Free printing too. I guess it sounded like a good idea when it started. A small perk so the men and women we elected could let us know what they were up to. Back when a three-cent stamp and a mimeograph black and white letter got the job done. Back before the political office became a lifetime career, not a few months sabbatical from the work world where they earned their living.

It’s time to reverse the franking (free postage) privilege. To give us free postage so we can let them know what we expect of them for a change. A chance to express opinions for or against the latest “bright idea” kicking around in the cigar smoked, back rooms at the Capitol. Any letter we send, addressed to congress, should be franked.

And no more free one-way communication from them; with free design and artwork, professional phrasing and glossy printed propaganda, posing as electorate communication when it really is campaign propaganda. If they ever get around to doing our work in the House and Senate we might then consider reinstalling their franking privilege.

It’s our fault! We let this happen. It’s called Privilege creep. Starts out small, grows a little each year, and here we are, paying to be told what a great job they are doing. It’s time for a franking change!

