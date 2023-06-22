Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 8, 2023, property located at 389 Michigan Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Janes and Deborah Honness to Andrew Mattson and Michael Batista for $159,000.

On June 12, 2023, property located at South Main Street, Village of Newark Valley, from Dominion Homesteads LLC to Your Dynamic Properties LLC for $150,000.

On June 12, 2023, property located at 2 Lyman Ave., Town of Barton, from Gregory and Sherry Hoover to Karen Bartholomew for $272,000.

On June 12, 2023, property located at 227 S. Main St., Village of Nichols, from Kevin and Nickol O’Toole to Ezra Steele and Kristin Whitley for $100,425.

On June 12, 2023, property located at 101 Providence St., Village of Waverly, from Pamela Leonard to Shirley Cragg for $125,000.

On June 12, 2023, property located at Hulbert Hollow Road, Town of Spencer, from Brian and Nancy Morgan to Jeffrey and Audra Horst for $314,000.

On June 13, 2023, property located at 14 Meadow Lane, Town of Owego, from David and Mary Lout Pellerin to Jason Seraydarian and Jennifer Clouthier for $220,000.

On June 13, 2023, property located at 95 West Main St., Village of Owego, from Rianna Noe to YS Property Management LLC for $275,000.

On June 13, 2023, property located at 5849 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from William and Marie Mead to Jason and Megan Dejong for $200,000.

On June 13, 2023, property located at 31 Meadow Lane, Town of Owego, from Mary Ann Lombardo to Kaeli Meader for 119,587.

On June 14, 2023, property located at Logue Hill Road, Town of Candor, from John Tompkins to Amos Hoover for $98,000.

On June 14, 2023, property located at 43 Academy St., Village of Spencer, from Melissa Hatch to Owen Lawrence for $72,000.

On June 14, 2023, property located at 431 Rte. 79, Town of Richford, from Catherine Mink and Roy Flacco to John and Kirten Shontz for $430,000.

On June 14, 2023, property located at 2273 St. Rte., Town of Owego, from William Davenport to Peter Dehaan for $163,500.

On June 14, 2023, property located at 85 Main St., Village of Candor, from Genesee Valley Agency Inc. S/B/M/ to Mary Kanoff for $50,000.

On June 15, 2023, property located at 40 Dr. Knapp Rd., South, Town of Newark Valley, from Jeffrey and Linda Dutcher to Karen Neer and David Ranck for $150,000.