Candor Community Farmers Market celebrates 10th Anniversary

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Candor Farmers Market, held at the Candor Town Hall Pavilion, located at 101 Owego Rd. Open Thursdays from 3:30-6:30 p.m. from June 29 to Sept. 7, the market gives local vendors and farmers a place to come together, and for the community an opportunity to interact with growers and craftsmen at a one-stop social shopping experience.

Besides local farmers offering fresh produce (when in season), including eggs, honey, meats, cheese, baked goods, and other fresh products/produce, the Candor Farmer’s Market has evolved into showcasing many homemade / handcrafted items. From jewelry, to local author books, handcrafted cards, and pottery, many of these vendors offer one-of-a-kind items.

Entertainment is also available throughout the season, alternating weeks, with an assortment of musical groups giving both vendors and guests a taste of various types of local talent. Food Trucks will also be on hand, for eat in or take out, so no one leaves hungry.

As with a many Farmer’s Markets, Candor’s Market can change from week to week, depending on vendors that set up one or two times a season, along with those who are regulars. So, stop by to see what each week may bring.

“Candor’s Farmer’s Market is always looking for new vendors and participants to join our market,” Jodi Riggs, Candor Market Business Manager said. “Whether you are looking to be a guest vendor, a regular seasonal vendor, to promote your local organization or to be an entertainer, the Farmer’s Market would love to hear from you.”

For information or to request an application to participate in Candor’s Farmer’s Market, contact Riggs at (607) 748-4072 or email to joellenriggsphotography@gmail.com. To keep up to date on what’s happening, what vendors are setting up and selling, and special market dates, visit their Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/candorfarmersmarket.

Bring your market shopping bag, and enjoy the food and entertainment while you browse the market. Be sure to sign in to be entered in the weekly raffle to receive a bag full of assorted goodies provided by the participating vendors.