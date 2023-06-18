Save the Date: Ireland’s Piano Man in concert on July 23

Save the date for an afternoon of music and entertainment, followed by a great meal, on July 23 as Cahal Dunne, also known as Ireland’s Piano Man, performs a show for guests at the Owego Moose Lodge, located on 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego.

For the event, the doors will open at 1 p.m. with the concert at 2 p.m., and the dinner at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and seating is limited.

For reservations, call Marianne Rogers at (607) 748-3719 by July 16.