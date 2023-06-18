Gail’s Tails

Hi, I’m Kelsey. I came from a large colony in Candor back in March when I was still pretty young. It was still pretty cold outside and I was living under a trailer.

Gail has been working on getting my family to the doctors so we don’t keep having babies. My mom finally got caught and fixed, but my sisters and me were coming of age.

The lady feeding us said one of us had babies already so she better come get the rest of us now. I was really hungry so I went right into the trap to eat. Gail took me home and on the next day, April 19, I went to see the doctor. He said I was really healthy for being outside.

I got my shots and had my blood tested and I am negative for diseases. It took a couple of months, but now I am used to Gail and let her pet me. I like my head scratched a lot. I would probably do best with teenagers and adults.

I have a bed, but I like to lie down in my litter box when it is clean. I am a little over a year old. If you think you want me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

You can make donations to her by sending it to P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827. The P.O. Box will be closing on June 30, and donations after that can go to Tracyryan1960@gmail.com.