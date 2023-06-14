Tim Neild Memorial Ride; held June 4 in Candor

Riders register on June 3 at the Candor Town Hall for the annual “Captain Tim Neild Memorial Ride for Life.” The ride, in memory of Candor native Tim Neild, puts the spotlight on TBI (traumatic brain injury), veteran resources, and suicide awareness. Proceeds benefit a scholarship fund awarded to a graduating Candor senior. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Riders gather in Candor prior to the annual Ride for Life. Pictured on the far right is Rick Neild, father of Tim Neild. The ride encompassed 130 miles throughout the area and concluded at Punk’s Place in Candor. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A large group of riders and event volunteers gather at the grave of Tim Neild on June 3 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Candor, and prior to the Ride for Life. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Rick Neild, father of Tim Neild, salutes at his son’s gravesite in Maple Grove Cemetery in Candor. Tim, a wounded warrior and U.S. Army veteran, survived a motor vehicle accident with multiple serious injuries and a TBI. The accident led to a challenging mental health journey, and in 2017 Tim completed suicide. Today, the “Team Timmy” organization provides community education and support. For information, find “Team Timmy” on Facebook. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Members of Candor American Legion Post 907 perform a rifle salute prior to the Ride for Life on June 3 at Maple Grove Cemetery. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A rendition of “Taps” is played by VFW Post 1371 member Dean Morgan prior to the Ride for Life on June 3, and departing from Maple Grove Cemetery. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A group of riders and event volunteers gather at the Veterans Memorial at Maple Grove Cemetery in Candor on June 3, and prior to the Ride for Life. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Mike Middaugh, director of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency located in Owego, talks to veterans and other Ride for Life participants about services offered through his office on June 3. Contact the agency at (607) 687-8228 for assistance. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Riders depart on the annual Ride for Life held on June 3. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Legislator Bill Standinger departs on the annual Ride for Life on June 3. For additional information, find “Team Timmy” on Facebook. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
