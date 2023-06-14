Reeling them in on the Susquehanna River; The 25th annual Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby, held June 3 and 4 on the Susquehanna River

The 25th annual Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby brought out all ages on June 3 and 4. Pictured are two individuals fishing on the Susquehanna River during the first day of the derby. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
June 14, 2023
Individuals fish on the Susquehanna River on the first day of the 25th annual Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Individuals fish on the Susquehanna on June 4, and on the second day of the 25th annual Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A youth assists in taking care of a catfish after weigh-in at the 25th annual Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Youth participate in a “Kid’s Cast Off” at Hickories Park on the second day of the annual Catfish Derby, hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 480 out of Owego. Top prizes were awarded, and all youth walked away with a prize. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Weighing in of catfish at the annual Catfish Derby in Owego brought about a lot of excitement. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Lee Spinner, president VVA Chapter 480, extends a prize to a youth who participated at the annual Catfish Derby. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A fisherman waits patiently on the shoreline of the Susquehanna River on the first day of the annual Catfish Derby held June 3 and 4 in Owego. Prizes were awarded and new this year the smallest fish, which weighed in at just .55 lbs., also received a prize. In the adult division, the winning fish came in at 10.47 lbs. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
