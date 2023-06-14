Things are about to heat up during Friday’s Block Party

Things are about to get real hot during Friday evening’s Strawberry Festival Block Party, taking place in downtown Owego on June 16 from 5-10 p.m. But it isn’t even the weather patterns that are going to heat things up, or The Rods, along with the other bands hitting the stages of Owego, it’s a new challenge, a Ghost Pepper Challenge.

Now this idea took a few twists and turns, but Scott Smith & Son, Inc., who is serving as one of two parade sponsors for this year’s event, had a seed planted that sprouted into more than a Habanero, it grew into a challenge, of sorts.

On the Courthouse lawn on Friday evening, and during the block party, Scott Smith & Son, Inc. will present, for the first time in the festival’s history, a ghost pepper challenge. It doesn’t cost anything to enter except for some guts, and maybe a bit of glory on the side.

The challenge is free to enter, with each entrant signing a waiver to release any ill side effects. Each participant will also be entered into a drawing for a $100 gas card from Scott Smith & Son, Inc. as a first prize, and then four bottles of Yellowbird Ghost Pepper Sauce to the second, third and fourth entry drawn. The winners will be drawn at 8 p.m.

Jeff Bullock, a former service technician with Scott Smith and Son, who is now employed with Tioga Central High School, created the sauce utilized in Friday night’s challenge. Original Italian Restaurant is preparing the chicken wings.

“We’re doing it for the fun of it,” said Brian Scanlon of the energy put into this contest by their company and its employees.

In the break room at their offices on Delphine Street, a wall boasts various photos of peppers; there is almost an obsession with all things spice!

Scanlon himself has never taken the challenge and has only dabbled in Habaneros. On Friday, however, that may all change as this writer rendered a challenge of her own to Scanlon; a dare of sorts that will kick things off at 5 p.m. on the Courthouse lawn.

With everyone at Scott Smith & Son, Inc. pumped up (pun intended) about the challenge, there will be a handful of employees volunteering time to run the event. There will be a hand washing station, but you may want to bring your own chaser.

Back to pumping up, Scott Smith & Son, Inc. has been working on bringing new pumps and tanks to their Owego location and anticipates things will be completed by mid-July, give or take a week. They want to thank the community for their patience and their loyalty during this transition. They are also pleased to be a part of this year’s festival, and during their 100-year centennial celebration.