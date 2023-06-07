The Old Coot lost his status

I had to switch my watch to my right arm the other day. There was a cut on my left wrist, and the watch kept opening it up when I bumped into something. I had a hard time seeing the face of the watch when it was on my right wrist. It was unnatural to twist my arm to see the dials. Actually, no dials, just numbers: 7:22 as I write this. The watch is blank until I pull up my arm from the side and twist it. Then it shows the time, but goes blank 10 seconds later.

I solved the problem; I put the face of the watch on the inside of my right wrist. It really is the most efficient way to wear a watch – you hardly have to move your arm to check the time. I only recall two kinds of people wearing watches that way: nurses and people in the military. Nurses, so they can see the second hand when checking someone’s pulse. Soldiers, so they can hold a rifle in a firing position and still see what time it is.

Many people gave up their watches when cell phones went mainstream. They used their phone; the time was right there in their hand. They were lured back when the Fitbit and the Apple Watch went on the market. I had a Fitbit for a few years, but I had trouble seeing the display when I was out in the sun. I replaced it with a cheaper watch that isn’t quite as smart. It tells the time, my pulse rate, how far and fast I walk, but nowhere near as much as the real smart watches. I don’t care; I can see the numbers in bright sunlight, and the ten-second delay lets me use it as a flashlight in the dark.

It now rests on the inside of my right arm, giving me some status, like that of a nurse or a soldier. A better image than that of an old coot. But it came to a quick end when a young guy (in his thirties) saw it and asked me, “What war were you in? The Civil War or World War One, Ha Ha?”

I’m not feeling so smug now. I think I’ll get out my dad’s old pocket watch. No one will even know what it is when I pull it out to check the time. Maybe they’ll think it’s a new electronic device. I’ll have status again.