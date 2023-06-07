Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 22, 2023 through May 28, 2023 there were 156 calls for service, 17 traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Taylor J. Fineout, age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by New York State Police in Deposit for Failure to Appear in Court. Fineout was turned over to New York State Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Lucas J. Matteson, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear in Court. Matteson was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Destiny A. Steigler, age 24 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Incident on Green Street. Steigler was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.