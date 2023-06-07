Team Trivia taking place June 7 at the Owego Elks Lodge

Team Trivia at the Owego Elks Lodge is wrapping up the spring season on Wednesday, June 7. They will be taking the summer months of July and August off.

Trivia experts Jane and Maria will be giving everyone a great summer send-off with their usual fun and facts. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. Light snacks will be available and beverages are available for purchase, and the tunes will spin to keep guests entertained between questions.

Team Trivia at the Lodge is open to the community as well as Elk members. Make sure to invite your friends to form your own team of up to 10 people. Or arrive on your own; they will make you feel welcome!

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front Street in Owego. All proceeds from this event support the Lodge Roof Replacement Fund. The Lodge mansion and ballroom roofs have been replaced. However, the Emporium roof still needs replacement and will secure the Lodge’s presence in the community for many decades.

For more information, call (607) 687-1039. You can also check out their Facebook page, Owego Elks Lodge.