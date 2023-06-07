Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 25, 2023, property located at 109 Smithfield Dr., Town of Owego, from Eric and Mary Lou Carter to Paige Balles for $145,000.

On May 25, 2023, property located at 446 Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Tristan and Sarah Bartlett to Abigail Durgin and Spencer Short for $200,000.

On May 25, 2023, property located at 20 Lawrence Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Steven and Shiela Rothenberg to Thomas Mele for $157,000.

On May 25, 2023, property located at 12 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from William and Melody Evans to Quail Track Group LLC for $45,000.

On May 25, 2023, property located at Hamilton Valley Road, Town of Barton, from Rock Oak Lumber to Heritage Timberworks for $98,000.

On May 26, 2023, property located at 1524 Rte. 9, Town of Richford, from Robert Johnson II to Fisal Rahman and Zureen Razack for $110,000.

On May 26, 2023, property located at 440 Park Ave., Village of Waverly, from Gregory and Melanie Finch to Nicholas Capparelli for $260,000.

On May 30, 2023, property located at 18 Brink Rd., town of Candor, from Collin Arsenault and Tiffany Bossard to Jordan Bartolis and Kietarah Czebiniak-Mancini for $82,000.

On May 31, 2023, property located at 256 Fisher Settlement Rd., Town of Spencer, from Ramona Hooton and Mary Frye to Nicole Bennett and Mikki Shoendorf for $218,900.